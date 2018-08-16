Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

HTC adds Oculus Rift support to Viveport virtual reality storefront

HTC adds Oculus Rift support to Viveport virtual reality storefront

August 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

HTC is adding Oculus Rift support to its Viveport virtual reality storefront, incentivizing the marketplace for those keen to create for both the Rift and the HTC Vive.

As of today, devs can opt-in their titles to display as Oculus Rift compatible in preparation for the full consumer launch on September 4, and the process seems to be relatively straightforward. 

In many cases, builds that support the Rift via OpenVR should already be good to go, and can be opted-in by checking the 'Oculus Rift' box in the 'Compatible Headsets' category, which is located in the 'Viveport Listing' tab within the developer console.

As HTC itself notes, the move will double the potential audience for all Viveport published titles. It also means Oculus owners will be able to make use of the Viveport Subscription plan, which lets subscribers access five apps of their choice for a (recently revised) fee of $8.99 per month.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.16.18]
Game Designer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.16.18]
C++ Engineer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.16.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.15.18]
Temporary Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How EVO helps devs tune and test their fighting games
Blog: Let's talk about systemic narratives in games
Worldwide PlayStation VR sales have topped 3 million
How Neopets has influenced a generation of game developers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image