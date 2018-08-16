HTC adds Oculus Rift support to Viveport virtual reality storefront

HTC is adding Oculus Rift support to its Viveport virtual reality storefront, incentivizing the marketplace for those keen to create for both the Rift and the HTC Vive.

As of today, devs can opt-in their titles to display as Oculus Rift compatible in preparation for the full consumer launch on September 4, and the process seems to be relatively straightforward.

In many cases, builds that support the Rift via OpenVR should already be good to go, and can be opted-in by checking the 'Oculus Rift' box in the 'Compatible Headsets' category, which is located in the 'Viveport Listing' tab within the developer console.

As HTC itself notes, the move will double the potential audience for all Viveport published titles. It also means Oculus owners will be able to make use of the Viveport Subscription plan, which lets subscribers access five apps of their choice for a (recently revised) fee of $8.99 per month.