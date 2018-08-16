Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
Chat with the lead designers of Phantom Doctrine at 3PM EDT

August 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In a month of Metroidvanias, it's nice to see the stealth genre get some interesting new additions as well. This week, developer CreativeForge Games released Phantom Doctrine, a Cold ar-themed tactics game that drops mixes espionage, stealth, and XCOM-flavored combat. 

The unusual setting definitely caught our attention, and today we're going to be talking to the game's lead designers at 3PM EDT over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. 

If you've got questions about making stealth games, or just want to know more about how to mine the Cold War for gameplay purposes, drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

