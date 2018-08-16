Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018
PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million downloads since launch

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million downloads since launch

August 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Newsbrief: PUBG Mobile has been downloaded over 100 million times on both iOS and Android devices since first launching about five months ago.

This serves as another big milestone for the game. In the months since, PUBG Mobile has also surpassed 14 million daily active users, excluding those in Japan, China, and Korea. The title also acquired more than $30 million in revenue since it first launched in March.

As reported by Engagdet, Tencent and PUBG Corp. claim that PUBG Mobile has surpassed 100 million downloads thanks to updates including new maps and game modes.

A recent Mission Impossible film tie-in event may have also contributed in piquing the interest of prospective players, possibly helping to increase the number of downloads. 

 

