Watch Phantom Doctrine's lead designer talk about abandoning RNG

Phantom Doctrine is a Cold War-themed take on the turn-based strategy genre that was reignited by Firaxis Games' XCOM reboot a few years ago. Out this week, it not only offers some interesting mechanical twists in the strategy space, but also highlights how games can take inspiration from recent global history.

Earlier today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, we got to talk to Phantom Doctrine lead designer Kacper Szymczak about what it's been like bringing this game to life, and what he's learned managing a team of designers while chasing his own creative goals. It's a chat that jumped from system design, to unconventional ways of creating a game conspiracy, to discussing proper team management, and you can watch it in its entirety in the video embedded up above.

