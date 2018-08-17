We're talking to one the devs behind Dead Cells at 12PM EDT

Released in Early Access last year, Dead Cells has come smashing out into full release this month not only to rave reviews, but to a new home on the Nintendo Switch. After checking in with the team back in January to talk about how a 3D pipeline can help make great 2D animation, we decided to reach out to the team to join us for a livestream of the game starting today at 12PM EDT.

We're going to be going live with Sebiastian Benard, one of the many designers that are part of Motion Twin's "anarcho-syndical workers cooperative," to learn more about the making of this procedurally-generated Metroidvania. If you've got questions for Benard, be sure to join us in Twitch chat!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.