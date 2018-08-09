Video: How to design games with user experience in mind

In this GDC 2016 talk, educator Christina Wodtke explores the core principles of user experience design philosophy, and how it can help create games that are elegant and complete experiences.

Wodtke references Don Norman's book The Design Of Everyday Things, which is considered pivotal reading for game developers-- and as games reach a wider audience, it's critical that developers make the medium accessible to more players.

She also discusses how great user experiences anticipates the user's needs and then go beyond that in order to provide good feedback. User experience designers have evolved a variety of approaches and tools to assure that a product is "a joy to own, a joy to use."

It was an informative talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

