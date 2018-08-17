Tekken and Yakuza voice actor Unsho Ishizuka has passed away

Japanese anime and video game voice actor Unsho Ishizuka has passed away at the age of 67.

Ishizuka voiced a variety of characters in a number of notable video games, including Heihachi Mishima in Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and Tekken 7, Tetsuo Tamashiro in Yakuza 3, and Hojo Ujiyasu in Samurai Warriors.

He also appeared in popular anime shows, and some will know him as the Japanese voice of Professor Oak in Pokemon, Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop, and Van Hohenheim in Full Metal Alchemist.

The veteran actor had been receiving medial care for esophagus cancer, but according to a statement from his talent management agency Aoni (translated by Twitter user BlackKite), no treatment proved effective.