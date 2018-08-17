U.S. judge blocks sale of GTA Online cheat programs

A U.S. federal judge has sided with Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two by issuing a preliminary injunction to prevent a Georgia resident from selling programs that can be used to cheat in Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online).

GTA Online is the online multiplayer portion of Grand Theft Auto V, and the popular game mode is still bringing in a plenty of cash almost five years after launch.

As reported by Reuters, the court battle began after Take-Two accused David Zipperer of selling cheat programs called 'Menyoo' and 'Absolute' that gave online players the ability to alter GTA Online for their own benefit, making life hard for other users in the process.

Take-Two suggested it had lost around $500,000 due to players using Zipperer's programs in the original filing, and U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton agreed, claiming that the publisher would almost certainly show Zipperer infringed on the GTA trademark and harmed the company's sales and reputation.

At the same time, Stanton dismissed an unfair competition claim against Zipperer, adding that an injunction was a fair outcome that serves the public interest -- partly because it will encourage Take-Two to invest more in games, and also because Zipperer can't afford to pay any damages.