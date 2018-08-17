Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
DontnodâAos Vampyr picked up for TV adaptation by Fox21

August 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Fox21 has snatched up the rights for a television series based on Dontnod’s 2018 game Vampyr.

The deal with Fox21 brings on Wonderland Sound & Vision, the production company behind the shows Supernatural and Shadowhunters, and DJ2 Entertainment, a co-producer of the upcoming live-action and CG Sonic the Hedgehog film, to adapt the game for TV.

The arrangement marks the second time one of Dontnod’s titles has been picked up for a television adaptation, following in the footsteps of its 2015 release Life is Strange. DJ2 Entertainment was also brought on board for that project, though things have been quiet about the planned Life is Strange TV series in the two years since plans were first revealed.

