EA, Unity, Epic, and others unite to promote best practices for HDR

A number of key game industry players have teamed up under the HDR Gaming Interest Group with the goal of streamlining high dynamic range standards across game development as a whole.

As spotted by WCCFTech around 20 companies including the likes of EA, Epic Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Unity have joined the endeavor so far.

The HDR Gaming Interest Group presented a handful of best practice recommendations at a workshop in Vancouver last week, outlining four things that developers should keep in mind in order to provide players with the optimal HDR experience.

Developers can check out this more in-depth document that details those steps toward better HDR shared by the organization that explores challenges surrounding HDR features, outlines those guiding principles, and offers devs some additional technical guidelines as well.