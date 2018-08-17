Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sebastien Benard breaks down the fine details of Dead Cells' design

August 17, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 17, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

This month, Motion Twin's Dead Cells finally left Steam Early Access and launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch platforms, showing off a smartly-designed procedural level system and incessantly polished gameplay interactions that had it clambering up the Steam charts and beyond.

We've been getting addicted to it outselves here at Gamasutra, and we were excited to talk with Motion Twin's Sebastien Benard about the game's design and development today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. During our chat, we were able to dive into everything from how Early Access feedback significantly impacted development, to the nitty-gritty details about animating platforming and implementing custom physics into a side-scrolling game.

If you're curious how Benard and his cohorts did it, you should definitely watch our full conversation with him, which you can now view in the video up above. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.17.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.17.18]
Senior General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.17.18]
General Game Designer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.16.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What live game developers can learn from studying urban planning
EA, Unity, Epic, and others unite to promote best practices for HDR
Dontnod's Vampyr picked up for TV adaptation by Fox21
U.S. judge blocks sale of GTA Online cheat programs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image