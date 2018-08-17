Sebastien Benard breaks down the fine details of Dead Cells' design

This month, Motion Twin's Dead Cells finally left Steam Early Access and launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch platforms, showing off a smartly-designed procedural level system and incessantly polished gameplay interactions that had it clambering up the Steam charts and beyond.

We've been getting addicted to it outselves here at Gamasutra, and we were excited to talk with Motion Twin's Sebastien Benard about the game's design and development today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. During our chat, we were able to dive into everything from how Early Access feedback significantly impacted development, to the nitty-gritty details about animating platforming and implementing custom physics into a side-scrolling game.

If you're curious how Benard and his cohorts did it, you should definitely watch our full conversation with him, which you can now view in the video up above.

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.