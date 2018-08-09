Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 17, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 17, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 17, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Remedy Entertainment, Atlus USA, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Remedy Entertainment, Atlus USA, and more are hiring now!

August 17, 2018 | By Staff
August 17, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Design, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Lead ProducerVelan Studios

Location: Troy, New York

Velan Studios is looking for an experienced Producer to manage the production of a new title in development. The Lead Producer will work closely with the project’s Game Director, Art Director, Engineering Lead and other key project leaders to successfully execute on a new, ground-breaking, original IP. The Lead Producer will manage the project development from pre-production through to product launch, working with key internal and external stakeholders to deliver on all critical milestones. 

Promotional ArtistFenix Fire Entertainment

Location: Corona, California

Fenix Fire Entertainment is on the hunt for a Promotional Artist who enjoys working in the gaming industry and has a passion for creating stunning visual assets (both still renders and video). This position requires an expert level in Unity and 3DS Max, and a solid understanding of cinematography and camera animation, as well as some experience in character animation, motion capture, and modeling.

Game Designerinnogames

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Innogames is looking for a dev to be responsible for designing unique game content as well as balancing of a complex in-game economy, being the link between numbers and a great player experience. The team is after a designer with a proven track record in designing free-to-play games, experience analyzing KPIs and other metrics to improve balancing and monetization, and a deep understanding of free-to-play game mechanics, monetization systems, and game economics. 

Submissions SpecialistAtlus USA (Sega of America)

Location: Irvine, California

Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is currently seeking an energetic and organized Submissions Specialist to manage first party submissions for all titles. In addition, this position manages the relationship with various ratings boards, and submits for game ratings during the production phase. The company is looking for someone with three to five years of experience managing first party submissions and working in a game production environment for this role.

Sr. Environment ArtistRemedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

As a Senior Environment Artist you’ll be responsible for the creation of levels within a cross-discipline team. Together with your art leads, you’ll have a major role in developing the look of the environments and contributing to the overall game experience. You’ll be able to be a big part of the creative process, from early concept to final product.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.16.18]
Associate Producer
Defiant Studios
Defiant Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.16.18]
Lead Engine Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.15.18]
Art Producer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.15.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What live game developers can learn from studying urban planning
EA, Unity, Epic, and others unite to promote best practices for HDR
Dontnod's Vampyr picked up for TV adaptation by Fox21
U.S. judge blocks sale of GTA Online cheat programs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image