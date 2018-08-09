Weekly Jobs Roundup: Remedy Entertainment, Atlus USA, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Troy, New York

Velan Studios is looking for an experienced Producer to manage the production of a new title in development. The Lead Producer will work closely with the project’s Game Director, Art Director, Engineering Lead and other key project leaders to successfully execute on a new, ground-breaking, original IP. The Lead Producer will manage the project development from pre-production through to product launch, working with key internal and external stakeholders to deliver on all critical milestones.

Location: Corona, California

Fenix Fire Entertainment is on the hunt for a Promotional Artist who enjoys working in the gaming industry and has a passion for creating stunning visual assets (both still renders and video). This position requires an expert level in Unity and 3DS Max, and a solid understanding of cinematography and camera animation, as well as some experience in character animation, motion capture, and modeling.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Innogames is looking for a dev to be responsible for designing unique game content as well as balancing of a complex in-game economy, being the link between numbers and a great player experience. The team is after a designer with a proven track record in designing free-to-play games, experience analyzing KPIs and other metrics to improve balancing and monetization, and a deep understanding of free-to-play game mechanics, monetization systems, and game economics.

Location: Irvine, California

Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is currently seeking an energetic and organized Submissions Specialist to manage first party submissions for all titles. In addition, this position manages the relationship with various ratings boards, and submits for game ratings during the production phase. The company is looking for someone with three to five years of experience managing first party submissions and working in a game production environment for this role.

Location: Espoo, Finland

As a Senior Environment Artist you’ll be responsible for the creation of levels within a cross-discipline team. Together with your art leads, you’ll have a major role in developing the look of the environments and contributing to the overall game experience. You’ll be able to be a big part of the creative process, from early concept to final product.