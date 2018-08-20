Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Witcher creator CD Projekt has opened a new mobile studio

The Witcher creator CD Projekt has opened a new mobile studio

August 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Related Jobs

DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.20.18]
Games Performance Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.20.18]
Gameplay Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.20.18]
Games System Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.20.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing omnidirectional tracks for parkour-esque racing game Lightfield
The Witcher creator CD Projekt has opened a new mobile studio
Blog: Making the first game containing Nazi symbols in Germany
Valve accidentally unveils Steam.tv broadcasting platform


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image