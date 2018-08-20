Keywords acquires Gobo game studios for $33M

Keywords has purchased the Gobo family of game studios for $33.2 million, expanding its engineering service line and game dev capabilities.

The deal means Keywords now owns the company's Brighton-based studios, Electric Square and Studio Gobo, which are spread across three offices in the coastal town.

Through its studio network, Gobo has supported popular titles such as Disney Infinity and For Honor, and currently employs around 170 people.

It offers a variety of services including co-development, live operations, porting, and even full game development. Keywords believes the purchase will help it become a "go to game development partner" while also increasing access to the UK talent pool.

"We are delighted to welcome Studio Gobo and Electric Square to the Keywords family," said Keywords chief exec, Andrew Day.

"These studios together with recently acquired Snowed In, Sperasoft, d3t and GameSim help position Keywords as a go to game development partner and give us ever greater visibility of games in the pipeline, at the outset of their development."