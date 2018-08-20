Capcom has shipped 10M copies of Monster Hunter: World

Following an impactful launch on Steam earlier this month, Capcom now says that Monster Hunter: World has moved over 10 million copies worldwide.

While this is notably units shipped and not a measure of overall copies sold, Capcom notes that the number includes digital sales from the game’s PC release combined with the number of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 copies it has shipped since the game hit consoles in late January.

All in all, this now marks over 50 million lifetime units shipped for the Monster Hunter series since it got its start in 2004.

Back in March, Capcom recorded 7.5 million copies of Monster Hunter: World shipped during the first two months of the game’s worldwide release. While the game has launched on PC since then, (likely giving it the 2.5 million unit boost to reach the 10 million mark), it notably crossed this milestone after losing a large chunk of its potential market.

Tencent pulled Monster Hunter: World from sale in China on its WeGame digital games platform just days after the title's August 10 release. The takedown reportedly followed “numerous complaints” received by authorities about the game’s content and prompted the company to offer refunds to players who had already picked up the title since the takedown could affect Capcom's plans to offer ongoing support for Monster Hunter: World in China.