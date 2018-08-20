Speaker Q&A: Iman Mostafavi and Zombie Gunship Revenant AR's life on mobile

As mobile-driven AR & VR development has continued, the mobile augmented reality market has only grown stronger and stronger, with Apple and Google both releasing SDKs to help AR developers reach the millions of users on their platforms.

If you're a developer hoping to launch your AR experience on Google Play or the App Store, you should know that 8th Wall staff product manager Iman Mostafavi will be taking time at XRDC 2018 to share lessons from the cross-platform development of Zombie Gunship Revenant AR.

For more on what Mostafavi plans to speak about, we reached out to him for a quick chat about the past, present and future of mobile AR development, which you can now read below.

Tell us about yourself and your work in VR/AR/MR.

My name is Iman Mostafavi and I'm currently the Staff Product Manager at 8th Wall, Inc., a company currently focused on bringing augmented reality everywhere through their cross-platform 6 degree-of-freedom tracking technology. Prior to joining 8th Wall, I co-founded Limbic Software, Inc., creators of one of the most downloaded augmented reality apps to date, Zombie Gunship Revenant AR.

Without spoiling it too much, tell us what you’ll be talking about at XRDC.

My talk will be a case study of how Limbic tackled the problem of slow user adoption on Android with the release of Zombie Gunship Revenant AR on Google Play by using 8th Wall XR to significantly increase the number of Android devices compatible with their game.

What excites you most about AR/VR/MR?

I'm most excited about the broad applicability of augmented reality and how it is going to enhance our lives.

Who would you like to meet at XRDC?

I'd love to meet other developers, especially those creating AR apps.

What demand do you think mobile AR developers should be working to solve right now?

I think mobile AR developers need to help make AR as accessible as possible. The average consumer still doesn't really understand what AR means, so it is our responsibility as AR pioneers to make sure any experiences we create are great introductions.

In addition to making AR accessible from a user experience perspective, we also need to make sure any experiences that are created can be deployed to as many devices as possible as we are still in the early stages of AR's evolution and market penetration.

