August 20, 2018
August 20, 2018
August 20, 2018
Get a job: The Game Band is hiring a Platform/Build Engineer

August 20, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Platform/Build EngineerThe Game Band

Location: Los Angeles, California

As our Platform/Build Engineer you'll be responsible for creating tools and systems to advance our in-development builds towards a polished, technical release across multiple platforms. You'll collaborate with a small team of developers to optimize efficiency of day-to-day tasks via tools and automation, while improving build performance and supporting QA.

Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain systems that promote continuous integration and testing across multiple platforms
  • Identify and create solutions for performance bottlenecks
  • Design and build tools for art and design workflow improvements, while optimizing game assets
  • Desired Skills & Experience
  • 3+ years of professional experience working within video game or related development
  • Expert knowledge of the Unity Engine and C# programming
  • Fluent in ShaderLab/HLSL
  • Strong engineering skills applicable to game development, including 3D math, graphics, and asset optimization
  • Experience supporting multiple platforms such as iOS, Mac, PC, and Console
  • A strong desire to learn and stay up to date with the latest Unity techniques and technologies

Other Requirements

  • Based in the greater Los Angeles area, or willing to relocate
  • At least 1 shipped (non-student) title, preferably in Unity
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Must be able to legally work in the US

As a note, “experience” is often a moving target, and skills acquired from unexpected places can prove to be transferable. For enthusiastic applicants whose skill set is close to what we’re looking for, please consider applying whether or not you tick every box above. Applications from diverse backgrounds are encouraged.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

