Get a job: The Game Band is hiring a Platform/Build Engineer

Location: Los Angeles, California

As our Platform/Build Engineer you'll be responsible for creating tools and systems to advance our in-development builds towards a polished, technical release across multiple platforms. You'll collaborate with a small team of developers to optimize efficiency of day-to-day tasks via tools and automation, while improving build performance and supporting QA.

Responsibilities

Build and maintain systems that promote continuous integration and testing across multiple platforms

Identify and create solutions for performance bottlenecks

Design and build tools for art and design workflow improvements, while optimizing game assets

Desired Skills & Experience

3+ years of professional experience working within video game or related development

Expert knowledge of the Unity Engine and C# programming

Fluent in ShaderLab/HLSL

Strong engineering skills applicable to game development, including 3D math, graphics, and asset optimization

Experience supporting multiple platforms such as iOS, Mac, PC, and Console

A strong desire to learn and stay up to date with the latest Unity techniques and technologies

Other Requirements

Based in the greater Los Angeles area, or willing to relocate

At least 1 shipped (non-student) title, preferably in Unity

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Must be able to legally work in the US

As a note, “experience” is often a moving target, and skills acquired from unexpected places can prove to be transferable. For enthusiastic applicants whose skill set is close to what we’re looking for, please consider applying whether or not you tick every box above. Applications from diverse backgrounds are encouraged.

