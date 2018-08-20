Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Amazon removes its 20 percent preorder discount on games

August 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Two years after the perk was introduced to Amazon Prime members, Amazon has announced that it will be discontinuing its 20 percent preorder discount on physical copies of video games on August 28. 

It's a pretty big change for Amazon, with the decision coming only a few months after Best Buy shuttered Gamers Club Unlocked, a competing service which also provided a 20 percent discount on games.

The change is essentially a reduction in value for Amazon customers, since there no longer seems to be any guarantee of saving money. The $10 store credit offer is still less than the estimated $12 shaved off from a regularly priced $60 game.

According to the retailer's updated terms and conditions, Prime members will instead receive store credit as an incentive to preorder video games through Amazon, but only preorders of “select video games” will come with the $10 store credit promotion.

