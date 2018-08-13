Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Understanding the social values of your players

August 20, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Riot Games' Jeffrey Burrell and Tash Elliott discuss the extensive research Riot Games has done to understand the underlying social values their players have across the world.

Burrell and Elliot share lessons learned learned and how they applied that information to create meaningful social impact campaigns and long term value for players.

They also go over the importance of having an evidence-based strategy and framework for video game social impact campaigns, and how it can yield more meaningful results than just selecting charities that have the word "game" in their name.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

