Video: Understanding the social values of your players

In this GDC 2018 talk, Riot Games' Jeffrey Burrell and Tash Elliott discuss the extensive research Riot Games has done to understand the underlying social values their players have across the world.

Burrell and Elliot share lessons learned learned and how they applied that information to create meaningful social impact campaigns and long term value for players.

They also go over the importance of having an evidence-based strategy and framework for video game social impact campaigns, and how it can yield more meaningful results than just selecting charities that have the word "game" in their name.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

