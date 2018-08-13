Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
At XRDC, see how Unity bridges the gap between AR design & engineering

August 21, 2018 | By Staff
August 21, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

As XRDC draws closer, we're excited today to announce another cuting-edge talk for this premier AR/VR/MR innovation event that promises key insights into how teams can better bride the gap between designing augmented reality experiences and engineering them.

Titled "Reasoning APIs: How to Translate AR Between Engineering and Design", this XRDC Innovation track talk will see Unity perceptual engineer Andrew Maneri revealing how the company has been researching a solution they call "reasoning APIs". These "reasoning APIs" are a new AR technique: equal parts coding, puzzle solving, and adventure-game-style ingredient substitution.

The Unity team has used it to turn weather into light, bridge the gap between devices, and more. Come hear about their experimentation in this area, and how to create your own! Attendees will learn how to create/use reasoning APIs to solve new problems in AR, and developers will gain knowledge to increase the scope and device range of their AR apps.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

