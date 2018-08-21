Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
HTC confirms price and launch date for Vive Wireless Adapter

HTC confirms price and launch date for Vive Wireless Adapter

August 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

HTC has revealed when its Vive Wireless Adapter will ship, and crucially, how much it'll cost. 

The t-shaped adapter, which (as the name implies) can turn the HTC Vive and Vive Pro into wireless headsets, will retail for $299, and will be available for pre-order on September 5 before hitting shelves a few weeks later on September 24. 

HTC claims the adapter only takes a few minutes to set up, with users needing to install a PCI-e card before attaching a sensor to their PC that broadcasts to and from the now-wireless Vive headset. 

While it works straight out of the box with the standard Vive, Vive Pro owners will need to purchase an additional $60 compatibility pack that includes a connection cable, foam padding, and a unique attachment device for the premium headset. 

On the tech front, the adapter has a broadcast range of 6 meters and a 150 degree field of view from the sensor. It also runs in the interference-free 60Ghz band using Intel's WiGig specification in combination with DisplayLink's XR codec. 

All adapters will also include a two-month trial to HTC's Viveport Subscription service, which grants users unlimited access to a variety of virtual reality titles and apps of their choosing.

