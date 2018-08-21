Until Dawn dev Supermassive is creating a horror game anthology

Until Dawn creator Supermassive Games is working on a series of standalone, cinematic horror games dubbed 'The Dark Pictures Anthology.'

Anthologies have proved popular in other mediums such as television, with shows like True Detective and American Horror Story putting the format to good use, but are something of a rarity in the world of games.

With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how Supermassive implements and iterates upon the idea as the series moves forward.

The studio's first Dark Pictures release is called Man of Medan, and much like Until Dawn will be a choice-driven horror morsel where any and all of the main characters can die.

It'll be set on a decaying ghost ship inhabited by all manner of malevolent marine monsters, which will presumably attempt to murder the game's plucky teen explorers in a variety of increasingly gruesome ways.

Future titles will look to explore different sub-genres, and Supermassive says its pinpointed 39 that it'd like to represent, so if all goes well, there could be plenty more Dark Pictures in the works.

Man of Medan is scheduled for a 2019 release. If you're in the mood, you can check out the trailer above.