Mobile dev Gismart forms publishing partnership with Appodeal

Mobile developer Gismart has teamed up with monetization outfit Appodeal to publish indie games and apps on smartphones.

The pair are particularly interesting in signing casual and hyper-casual games, alongside music, entertainment, and utility apps, and say they'll help developers at every stage of the publishing process.

Gismart made a name for itself as a developer of music-focused mobile apps and titles, while Appodeal operates a full stack ad monetization platform.

"Unlike many publishers we don’t set strict product performance metrics at the initial stage of collaboration." said Gismart CEO and co-founder, Dmitri Lipnitsky.

"We’re focusing on selecting worthy product ideas and, using our knowledge in mobile product monetization and promotion, help developers launch the product fully ready for a worldwide marketing campaign that's set for success."

You can find out more about the partnership, including how to submit your project for review, on the Gismart website.