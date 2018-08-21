Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Mobile dev Gismart forms publishing partnership with Appodeal

August 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile developer Gismart has teamed up with monetization outfit Appodeal to publish indie games and apps on smartphones. 

The pair are particularly interesting in signing casual and hyper-casual games, alongside music, entertainment, and utility apps, and say they'll help developers at every stage of the publishing process.

Gismart made a name for itself as a developer of music-focused mobile apps and titles, while Appodeal operates a full stack ad monetization platform.

"Unlike many publishers we don’t set strict product performance metrics at the initial stage of collaboration." said Gismart CEO and co-founder, Dmitri Lipnitsky.

"We’re focusing on selecting worthy product ideas and, using our knowledge in mobile product monetization and promotion, help developers launch the product fully ready for a worldwide marketing campaign that's set for success."

You can find out more about the partnership, including how to submit your project for review, on the Gismart website.

