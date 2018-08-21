THQ Nordic team-up brings select Microsoft Studios games to Steam

Newsbrief: Microsoft has penned an agreement with THQ Nordic that will see the two companies join forces to give five Microsoft Studios-published games both Steam and physical releases next month.

It's not unheard of for Microsoft to release its games on Steam, despite usually favoring its own Microsoft Store for PC games, but the team-up with THQ Nordic is a rare move for the company.

The Microsoft Studios games ReCore: Definitive Edition, Super Lucky’s Tale, Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure, and Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection are coming to both Steam and physical storefronts through the partnership announced at Gamescom.

Each of those games previously hit Xbox One and the Microsoft Store in late 2017, but will be arriving on Steam September 14, 2018.