August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018
Learn to design AR experiences for unpredictable spaces at XRDC

August 23, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design

Organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, are happy to announce that Google will be presenting a talk at the October conference that will give you an inside track on designing augmented reality experiences that fit perfectly with the ever-changing hustle and bustle of our daily lives.

The XRDC Innovation track talk, titled "Designing for Unpredictable Experience Sizes in AR", will be presented by Google user experience designer Alesha Unpingco and promises to equip you with design techniques you can use when creating augmented reality content that reacts and adapts to different environment sizes

Every user's environment is unique, but what are the common trends seen in experience and space sizes? How do you design for various environmental constraints? How can knowledge of these constraints empower you to design for all users? Understanding the different environment sizes and how to design for them is one of the first steps creators can take when developing meaningful experiences everyone can enjoy; with that in mind, Unpingco will share insights from ARCore applications and break down observations and techniques creators can use for designing table-scale, room-scale, and world-scale experiences for unpredictable spaces!

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

