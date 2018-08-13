Learn to design AR experiences for unpredictable spaces at XRDC

Organizers of XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, are happy to announce that Google will be presenting a talk at the October conference that will give you an inside track on designing augmented reality experiences that fit perfectly with the ever-changing hustle and bustle of our daily lives.

The XRDC Innovation track talk, titled "Designing for Unpredictable Experience Sizes in AR", will be presented by Google user experience designer Alesha Unpingco and promises to equip you with design techniques you can use when creating augmented reality content that reacts and adapts to different environment sizes

Every user's environment is unique, but what are the common trends seen in experience and space sizes? How do you design for various environmental constraints? How can knowledge of these constraints empower you to design for all users? Understanding the different environment sizes and how to design for them is one of the first steps creators can take when developing meaningful experiences everyone can enjoy; with that in mind, Unpingco will share insights from ARCore applications and break down observations and techniques creators can use for designing table-scale, room-scale, and world-scale experiences for unpredictable spaces!

