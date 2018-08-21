Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Starbreeze sets sales record in a quarter devoid of new releases

Starbreeze sets sales record in a quarter devoid of new releases

August 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Starbreeze has shared a financial report detailing the first half of the company's fiscal year, noting specifically that it set a new Q2 sales record during 2018, despite not launching a single new game during that three month period. 

The company recorded SEK 123.6 million (~$13.6 million) net sales for the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, up from SEK 122.7 million (~$13.5) last year. For the first half of the year altogether, net sales came in at SEK 233.6 million (~$25.7 million), up from SEK 180 million (~$19.8 million) for the first half of 2017.

Breaking those sales down by game, the company’s Payday series was responsible for SEK 31.3 million (~$3.4 million). Dead by Daylight, which is now being published by its developer Behavior Interactive following a $16 million publishing agreement, brought in an additional SEK 71.5 million (~$7.9 million) in net sales this quarter. 

Starbreeze notes the Dead by Daylight publishing rights deal was finalized, resulting in a boost to the company’s profitability this quarter. The company says that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at SEK 52.4 million (~$5.8 million) this quarter making for a significant increase over the SEK 2.7 million (~$297,000) loss in 2017, an improvement that the company attributes largely to the Dead by Daylight deal.

Year-over-year, Starbreeze has also pulled its profit before tax back into the black. During 2017, the company reported a loss of SEK 16.8 million (~$1.8 million) while this year, the company saw Q2 profit before tax of SEK 26.2 million (~$2.9 million), bringing the figure for the first half of the fiscal year up to SEK 19.8 million (~$2.2 million) after recording a loss during Q1 2018.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.21.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.21.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.21.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.20.18]
Sr Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meet some of the indie devs quietly pushing the JRPG genre forward
Starbreeze sets sales record in a quarter devoid of new releases
Analyst: More players are making in-app purchases (with less nudging)
THQ Nordic team-up brings select Microsoft Studios games to Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image