Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Sr. Content Designer for an Alien game

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: San Jose, California
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. Content Designer to join our world class team in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you passionate about creating a game where people feel engaged and successful? Do you revel in turning visions and ideas into playable events?
Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio and add stories to the Alien universe with a tight, integrated team of game developers.
Your Day to Day
You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:
Your Career Progression
Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.
Requirements
Would Love to See
Education
Benefits:
Aside from the intrinsic value of exciting a huge audience with your creative work, you can expect:
Health and Wellness
Perks
About our Location
Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.