Zynga to develop a Star Wars mobile game following Disney partnership

August 21, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Newsbrief: Zynga announced today that it has struck a multi-year deal with Disney to develop an unannounced mobile game based in the Star Wars universe. 

As part of the non-exclusive licensing deal, Zynga will take over live operations for the mobile game Star Wars: Commander, which was published by Disney back in 2014. 

VentureBeat reports that Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio in the United Kingdom will develop future free-to-play Star Wars titles, with the possibility for a second to be considered. 

While this definitely isn't the first instance Disney has brought the Star Wars franchise into video games, it isn't clear yet if the deal with Zynga will affect EA, as the studio partnered with Disney to develop Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes in 2015. 

