Video: How the nemesis system in Shadow of War was designed

In this GDC 2018 talk, Monolith Productions' Chris Hoge describes philosophies and features implemented in the design of both Middle-earth: Shadow of War and its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to give players an antagonistic relationship with their enemies.

Hoge discusses how Middle-earth: Shadow of War expanded on the the nemesis system, used to create long-term relationships between the player and procedurally created orc characters. The design intention was to create orcs that the player loved to hate, and orcs players hated to love.

He also highlights the techniques for making orcs more memorable, designing exceptional moments, and keeping the player-orc relationships going.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

