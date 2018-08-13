Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How the nemesis system in Shadow of War was designed

August 21, 2018
In this GDC 2018 talk, Monolith Productions' Chris Hoge describes philosophies and features implemented in the design of both Middle-earth: Shadow of War and its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to give players an antagonistic relationship with their enemies.

Hoge discusses how Middle-earth: Shadow of War expanded on the the nemesis system, used to create long-term relationships between the player and procedurally created orc characters. The design intention was to create orcs that the player loved to hate, and orcs players hated to love.

He also highlights the techniques for making orcs more memorable, designing exceptional moments, and keeping the player-orc relationships going.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

