Chat with one of the devs behind Brexit-themed Not Tonight at 1PM EDT

August 22, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
After Lucas Pope's Papers Please took the world by storm a few years ago, British developer PanicBarn has picked up that game's core gameplay mechanic for a Brexit-themed bouncer simulator called Not Tonight. It's a game you have to see to believe, and it's managed to climb the Steam charts during a time when developers are thinking about political content in their games. 

We're going to be going live with developer Tim Constant for a discussion about Not Tonight today at 1PM EDT to discuss the game's design and development, so if you've got questions, be sure to swing by and drop them in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamsautra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

