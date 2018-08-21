Valve makes Windows games playable on Linux with Steam Play update

Heads up developers, if your players have been asking for a Linux-compatable version of your game, Valve's announced that delivering that version should be much easier going forward.

In a post on the Steam community forums, Valve representative Pierre-Loup Griffais announced that Valve is releasing a new version of Steam play that includes a new feature for Linux users. Using an improved version of the compatibility software Wine known as Proton, Griffais states that Linux users can now play games on Steam that are meant to run on Windows.

Additionally, Steam on Linux will support controllers supported by Steam on Windows.

While the update doesn't cover all Windows games on Steam yet, a list of games including Doom, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Payday: The Heist, and more being supported in this beta, with more to come. Valve has also shared Proton's open-source code on Github for developers interested in poking around with it themselves.