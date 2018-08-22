2K tweaks loot boxes in NBA 2K to comply with new Belgian gambling laws

NBA 2K publisher 2K Games has removed certain loot box mechanics from the title in an attempt to comply with Belgium's revamped gambling laws.

Back in April, the Belgian Gaming Commission chose to ban the controversial monetization mechanic after investigating its usage in popular games like Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, and Overwatch.

The Commission ultimately deemed loot boxes to be "games of chance," and chose to outlaw them to protect youngsters from the effects of gambling advertising.

The decision means 2K has been forced to amend NBA 2K's MyTeam mode, which lets players build their own custom basketball squad, by turning off the ability to purchase randomized card packs using real-world cash.

Players will still be able to buy card packs using in-game currency, which can be earned by playing the game.

Despite doing its part to comply with the new laws, 2K isn't happy with the changes, and says it disagrees with the new position.

"The Belgium Gaming Commission (BGC) has stated that games which include certain 'loot box' style mechanics violate gambling laws in Belgium," reads a company statement. "While we disagree with this position, we are working to comply with the BGC's current interpretation of these laws."

The publisher intends to continue talking with the Commission to explain how the game's MyPack purchases already comply with local laws, and has asked players that agrees to contact their local government representative to share their opinion.