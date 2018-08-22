Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

2K tweaks loot boxes in NBA 2K to comply with new Belgian gambling laws

2K tweaks loot boxes in NBA 2K to comply with new Belgian gambling laws

August 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

NBA 2K publisher 2K Games has removed certain loot box mechanics from the title in an attempt to comply with Belgium's revamped gambling laws. 

Back in April, the Belgian Gaming Commission chose to ban the controversial monetization mechanic after investigating its usage in popular games like Star Wars Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, and Overwatch

The Commission ultimately deemed loot boxes to be "games of chance," and chose to outlaw them to protect youngsters from the effects of gambling advertising.

The decision means 2K has been forced to amend NBA 2K's MyTeam mode, which lets players build their own custom basketball squad, by turning off the ability to purchase randomized card packs using real-world cash. 

Players will still be able to buy card packs using in-game currency, which can be earned by playing the game. 

Despite doing its part to comply with the new laws, 2K isn't happy with the changes, and says it disagrees with the new position. 

"The Belgium Gaming Commission (BGC) has stated that games which include certain 'loot box' style mechanics violate gambling laws in Belgium," reads a company statement. "While we disagree with this position, we are working to comply with the BGC's current interpretation of these laws."

The publisher intends to continue talking with the Commission to explain how the game's MyPack purchases already comply with local laws, and has asked players that agrees to contact their local government representative to share their opinion.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.22.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Deck Nine Games
Deck Nine Games — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[08.21.18]
Lighting Artist
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.21.18]
Visual FX Artist
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.21.18]
Graphics programmer - shader expert


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Six Ages builds a game around the power of myth
Meet some of the indie devs quietly pushing the JRPG genre forward
Starbreeze sets sales record in a quarter devoid of new releases
Analyst: More players are making in-app purchases (with less nudging)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image