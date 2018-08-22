Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018
Spelunky designer: Want to be an indie? Then learn how to finish games reliably

August 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
What's the biggest hurdle budding indie developers will face? Your answer will likely vary based on your own experiences, but for Spelunky designer Derek Yu, it's learning how to finish games consistently. 

Writing in a Twitter thread packed full of advice and insights aimed at aspiring game makers, Yu explained that in his experience, understanding how to effectively move past game jams and prototypes is absolutely critical. 

He added that it's also important to avoid getting wrapped up in one project for years on end -- time is a valuable resource in it's own right, after all -- though he conceded it's a "tiny sweet spot" that's hard to hit. 

"I think it's really important to learn how to finish games reliably," he wrote, "to see the beginning, middle, and end of development lots of times; to find the intersections of what you and other people enjoy; to learn how to skirt or overcome the many mental traps along the way."

The full thread (pasted below) is crammed with other useful tidbits, so check it out if you're getting ready to embark upon an indie adventure of your very own.

