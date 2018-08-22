Ustwo Games' Monument Valley picked up for film adaptation

Newsbrief: The mobile game series Monument Valley is set to be adapted into a full film. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures and Weed Road Pictures are spearheading the coming adaptation and have brought on Patrick Osborn to direct.

The movie itself is set to be a mix of live action and CG, and will send live-action characters into worlds made of the abstract architecture found at the center of Ustwo Games’ 2014 mobile release Monument Valley.

“It’s been four years since we launched the first Monument Valley and have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take our world of beauty and impossibility into cinema,” said Ustwo Games head Dan Grey. “We’re incredibly happy that we’ve found the perfect creative partners in Paramount, Weed Road and Patrick Osborne to champion this concept forward into another medium.”