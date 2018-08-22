Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ustwo Games' Monument Valley picked up for film adaptation

Ustwo Games' Monument Valley picked up for film adaptation

August 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: The mobile game series Monument Valley is set to be adapted into a full film. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures and Weed Road Pictures are spearheading the coming adaptation and have brought on Patrick Osborn to direct.

The movie itself is set to be a mix of live action and CG, and will send live-action characters into worlds made of the abstract architecture found at the center of Ustwo Games’ 2014 mobile release Monument Valley.

“It’s been four years since we launched the first Monument Valley and have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take our world of beauty and impossibility into cinema,” said Ustwo Games head Dan Grey. “We’re incredibly happy that we’ve found the perfect creative partners in Paramount, Weed Road and Patrick Osborne to champion this concept forward into another medium.”

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.21.18]
Online Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.21.18]
Lead Producer
Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[08.21.18]
Frontend Web Developer
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[08.20.18]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Six Ages builds a game around the power of myth
2K tweaks loot boxes in NBA 2K to comply with new Belgian gambling laws
Blog: Sifting though the source code for my text adventure
Meet some of the indie devs quietly pushing the JRPG genre forward


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image