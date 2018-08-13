Get a job: Ghost of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch is hiring a Sr. Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

The Senior Community Manager is responsible for directing and conducting day-to-day Web and Social Media interactions with the enthusiasts and fans of Ghost of Tsushima. They will provide world-class, personal support by engaging, educating, informing and entertaining our players, while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the community at large.

Responsibilities

Engage the community across Sucker Punch social media channels while collecting feedback and addressing concerns.

Create and manage contests, contact with fan sites, new posts, internal meetings, FAQ information, and researching outside forums and other news sites.

Educate and inform players by writing, maintaining and updating articles within the SPP forums or other Ghost related sites.

Moderate discussions, provide personal insight, offer humor, spotlight community-related items, and be the liaison between players and development team.

Partner with PlayStation on marketing, public relations, social media, events, promotions, and licensing campaigns from inception to execution.

Attend industry related tradeshows and conferences.

Preparing outgoing shipments including fan mail and promotional materials.

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years’ experience in social media, forums, public relations, and community management related fields.

Passion for gaming and an understanding of the industry and how games are developed.

Experience managing social media for games or a related industry on sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated and proactive with the ability to work without supervision and as part of a team environment.

Excellent organization and project planning skills.

Must be able to exercise discretion and keep composure under pressure.

Bonus

AA or Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field.

Working knowledge of HTML, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

Strong personal community or network.

Experience with content calendars, video content, live streaming.

Portfolio and other Requirements

Published writing samples and/or audio/video interviews are required for review.

Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Seattle, WA area.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.