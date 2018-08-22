Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 22, 2018
Facebook removes its revenue share from Instant Games on Android

Facebook removes its revenue share from Instant Games on Android

August 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Facebook announced today that it is foregoing its 30 percent share of Instant Games in-app revenue on the Android platform.

In-app purchases became available on Android devices back in May, which allowed developers to build games and integrate ads with an initial rev/share model of 70 percent going to devs and 30 percent going back to Facebook.

However on Android devices, developers also had to share 30 percent of their revenue with Google. In the end, Google took 30 percent of the total, with Facebook taking 30 percent of what was left. That left developers only 49 percent of the total revenue on games they had made.

As explained in a post to the Instant Games Developer Facebook page, the company is removing its revenue share so developers only have to pay Google on Android.

As for the revenue share, Facebook will apply a new model retroactively, allowing developers to run user-acquisition campaigns beginning August 1.

For web versions of Instant Games that are accessed on Facebook.com, Facebook will still collect a 30 percent share on in-app purchases. In the user-acquisition campaigns, developers will pay Facebook for the advertisements, ensuring Facebook can still generate revenue from its platform. 

