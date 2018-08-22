Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
How Not Tonight went from workplace sim to twisted Brexit vision

August 22, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Last Friday, developer PanicBarn released the Brexit-themed doorperson game Not Tonight, a well-timed launch that coincides with a six month mark before Brexit is meant to take place. 

Though Not Tonight has caught attention by diving for a hot-button issue, the game also owes its success to creative director Tim Constant's fascination with "workplace simulation" games, and a fervent discord community that's built an eccentric role-playing scenario on the online platform. 

These were some of the lessons we learned during our chat with Constant today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, which you can now watch in its entirety up above. Be sure to watch the video if you're curious about building strong foundations for a thematically-charged game. 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamsutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 

Disclaimer: Not Tonight is published by No More Robots, a company founded by former Gamasutra editor Mike Rose and advised by current Gamasutra publisher Simon Carless. 

