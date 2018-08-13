Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to foster diversity in games

August 22, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, developers JC Lau, Leah Hoyer, Elaine Chase, Mary Olson and Kelly Snyder discuss their unique perspectives, struggles, and available tools as they work to improve diversity in games.

Games are a unique medium with power to unite. They create a common ground for people from diverse ethnicities, cultures, genders, and political views to connect with one another in an experience they all enjoy.

However, the percentage of women and people of color remains shockingly low, and there is much to be done within gaming companies themselves as well as within gaming culture to shift this status quo.

The talk dives into how the video games industry has struggled to develop and retain a workforce that reflects the people playing their games, and what work can be done to improve diversity in games. 

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

