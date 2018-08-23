Report: New Microsoft subscription service will include an Xbox One, Xbox Live, and Game Pass

Microsoft is cooking up a new all-in-one subscription service called Xbox All Access that would bundle together an Xbox One console with Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass for a monthly fee.

As reported by the Verge, which claims to have spoken with "sources familiar with Microsoft's plans," the console maker will build subscription packages around the standard Xbox One S and the supercharged Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X bundle will apparently cost $34.99 per month, with subscribers locked into a two year plan - so that's roughly $840 for 24 months of play. There's no word on how much the standard console bundle would be priced.

At launch the subscription will purportedly only be available through Microsoft's own retail stores. It'll also be limited to the United States, with the company looking to gauge interest on home soil before turning its attention towards other regions.