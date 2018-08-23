Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tech teardown dissects the innards powering the $2300 Magic Leap One

Tech teardown dissects the innards powering the $2300 Magic Leap One

August 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

The tech site iFixit has posted a breakdown of Magic Leap’s recently launched AR headset that literally breaks down the goggles piece-by-piece to explore what makes the $2300 Magic Leap One Creator Edition tick.

The teardown starts off with a handy look at how the Magic Leap One actually operates, before diving a detailed disassembly of the headset, controller, and companion ‘lightpack’ mini-computer. 

By doing so, the site provides devs an interesting look at how the headset reads its environment to track depth, the movement of a wearer’s eyes, and the position of the included controller to accurately project digital, interactable objects into a space. 

For instance, iFixit digs out the small black box from the side of the headset’s band to unravel the magnetic sensor coil that the Magic Leap One uses to track that controller.

Tearing into the optical bits of the headset, the breakdown offers a look at the systems and sensor arrays that actually display the AR objects themselves. After exploring those components, iFixit takes a stab at how those bits work together to project images to the wearer, as show off in the diagram below.

The full article over at iFixit offers a step by step look at the teardown process, as well as detailed explanations of how each of the discovered components contributes to the Magic Leap One’s overall functions, and rates the tech on its potential reparability and ease of disassembly. 

Related Jobs

Defiant Studios
Defiant Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.23.18]
Lead Engine Programmer
Firaxis Games
Firaxis Games — Sparks, Maryland, United States
[08.23.18]
Game Play Programmer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.23.18]
C++ Gameplay Programmer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.23.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Marketing Chasm effectively in this, a month of Metroidvanias
Fortnite dev Epic offers in-game reward for players that turn on 2FA
The meticulous process of fine-tuning the God of War series' very first boat
Tech teardown dissects the innards powering the $2300 Magic Leap One


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image