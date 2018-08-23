Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Battle for Azeroth beats out past World of Warcraft expansions in day-one sales

Battle for Azeroth beats out past World of Warcraft expansions in day-one sales

August 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: The latest expansion pack for Blizzard’s 14-year-old massively multiplayer online game World of Warcraft has set a series-wide record for the day-one sales.

Activision-Blizzard announced that the expansion Battle for Azeroth sold 3.4 million on August 14 to outsell all past World of Warcraft expansion launch days and, according to the company’s own internal records and estimates, put it in the running as one of the fastest selling PC titles to-date.

Priced at $49.99, the Battle for Azeroth expansion marks the seventh expansion to hit World of Warcraft since its original 2004 release, following behind 2016’s Legion. The expansion is also the first to hit following a major change to World of Warcraft’s content distribution structure.

That change, in effect as of July 2018, gives players access to World of Warcraft and all its expansions through Legion for free, so long as they maintain the monthly subscription fee required to play the game. Prior to that shift, players purchased access to expansions one through six through a one-time ‘Battle Chest’ purchase. 

Related Jobs

Firaxis Games
Firaxis Games — Sparks, Maryland, United States
[08.23.18]
Game Play Programmer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.23.18]
C++ Gameplay Programmer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.23.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.22.18]
Temporary Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Marketing Chasm effectively in this, a month of Metroidvanias
Miyamoto: Game devs must avoid becoming reliant on free-to-play
Blog: Ideas and dynamic conversation in Heaven's Vault
How Six Ages builds a game around the power of myth


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image