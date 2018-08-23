Fortnite dev Epic offers in-game reward for players that turn on two-factor authentication

Epic Games is incentivizing players of its free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite to up their security settings by offering an exclusive in-game emote to players that enable two-factor authentication on their accounts.

Fortnite Battle Royale’s sudden and continued popularity has had past benefits for Epic and other game developers, but that spotlight can attract more nefarious individuals that seek to steal accounts or infect users with viruses disguised as cheats.

Offering an emote as a reward for curbing some of those ill-intentioned efforts is an interesting way for a developer to encourage players to use security features offered to them, and one that is seemingly a good fit for the emote- and character skin-driven world of Fortnite.

The push for increased security follows, as anyone who has played Fortnite even a single time can attest, a long trend of security warning emails and account lockouts triggered by unscrupulous users trying to gain access to Epic Games accounts associated with the popular battle royale game.

While the body text of those email alerts has always encouraged players to “enable two-factor authentication for additional security,” the new approach spotted by a Fortnite-centric Twitter account today aims to give players a gentle push toward a more secure online profile by offering the ‘Boogie Down’ emote as a reward.