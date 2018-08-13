Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Defiant Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Mníšek pod Brdy, Czech Republic

Bohemia Interactive, the leading independent games development company in the Czech Republic, with nearly 20 years of history and renowned for gaming franchises Arma and Dayz, is looking for of a talented and experienced Game Programmer. Are you interested in the development of a large military simulator? Then join our team at Bohemia Interactive in Mníšek pod Brdy to work on Arma!

Location: San Francisco, California or Remote

Unknown Worlds Entertainment is looking for a Graphics Programmer with expert-level shader experience to use its cinematic tool to create amazing particle effects for weapons, structures, environments for most every element in the game. You able to create 2D images as well as implement the 3D particle systems and will work closely with its Art Director as well as take feedback from the community and playtesters to refine effects and make them incredible.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, virtual reality (VR) and sound, the team not only researches state of the art of game technology but also contributes to many productions.

Location: New York, New York

Defiant Studios is looking for an experienced Engine Programmer who has a broad range of skill sets and capabilities to help build and develop our projects. This is a rare opportunity to work on an original AAA console title for next-generation platforms. We are a small but growing team, so your tasks would be broad giving you opportunities to expand your knowledge across multiple systems and platforms. Most importantly, you would help lead Defiant's research and development into new platforms, architectures, and related technologies.

Location: Portage, Michigan

Plarium Michigan Studio is looking for a passionate, product-focused game designer with a background in free to play mobile games. You have the ability to work within a number of systems and tools over with a wide range of content. You must be able to iterate and refine their content given many different development challenges. You’re undeterred by impediments, and capable of self-managing daily tasks in pursuit of larger long-term goals.