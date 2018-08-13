Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Defiant Studios, and more are hiring now!

August 23, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Game Programmer, Bohemia Interactive

Location: Mníšek pod Brdy, Czech Republic

Bohemia Interactive, the leading independent games development company in the Czech Republic, with nearly 20 years of history and renowned for gaming franchises Arma and Dayz, is looking for of a talented and experienced Game Programmer. Are you interested in the development of a large military simulator? Then join our team at Bohemia Interactive in Mníšek pod Brdy to work on Arma!

Graphics Programmer, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Location: San Francisco, California or Remote

Unknown Worlds Entertainment is looking for a Graphics Programmer with expert-level shader experience to use its cinematic tool to create amazing particle effects for weapons, structures, environments for most every element in the game. You able to create 2D images as well as implement the 3D particle systems and will work closely with its Art Director as well as take feedback from the community and playtesters to refine effects and make them incredible.

Experienced Game Developer, Square Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation. Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, virtual reality (VR) and sound, the team not only researches state of the art of game technology but also contributes to many productions.

Lead Engine Programmer, Defiant Studios

Location: New York, New York

Defiant Studios is looking for an experienced Engine Programmer who has a broad range of skill sets and capabilities to help build and develop our projects. This is a rare opportunity to work on an original AAA console title for next-generation platforms. We are a small but growing team, so your tasks would be broad giving you opportunities to expand your knowledge across multiple systems and platforms. Most importantly, you would help lead Defiant's research and development into new platforms, architectures, and related technologies.

General Game Designer, Plarium Michigan Studio

Location: Portage, Michigan

Plarium Michigan Studio is looking for a passionate, product-focused game designer with a background in free to play mobile games. You have the ability to work within a number of systems and tools over with a wide range of content. You must be able to iterate and refine their content given many different development challenges. You’re undeterred by impediments, and capable of self-managing daily tasks in pursuit of larger long-term goals.

Related Jobs

Firaxis Games
Firaxis Games — Sparks, Maryland, United States
[08.23.18]
Game Play Programmer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.23.18]
C++ Gameplay Programmer (all levels)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.22.18]
AI Gameplay Engineer (All-levels)
Capcom Vancouver
Capcom Vancouver — Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
[08.22.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


