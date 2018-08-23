Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Understanding your market to make indie games sell

August 23, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 23, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Infinite Monkeys Entertainment's Erik Johnson analyzes trends in the Steam marketplace and explores how his game, Life Goes On, failed to match the market.

Johnson explains market fit and how critical it is for the success of modern indie games, providing a postmortem market analysis of Life Goes On and discussing how to evaluate a game's commercial potential.

He also covers how to keep on top of market trends and what it means to know your target audience, and i's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.23.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.23.18]
Character Modeler
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.23.18]
Senior Animator
Defiant Studios
Defiant Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.23.18]
Lead Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Marketing Chasm effectively in this, a month of Metroidvanias
Fortnite dev Epic offers in-game reward for players that turn on 2FA
The meticulous process of fine-tuning the God of War series' very first boat
Tech teardown dissects the innards powering the $2300 Magic Leap One


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image