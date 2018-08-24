Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Riot using League of Legends to drive blood donations in the Netherlands

August 24, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

League of Legends developer Riot Games has joined forces with Dutch blood supply foundation Sanquin to encourage players to donate blood and help save lives. 

The developer is attempting to drive donations by offering players who sign up for their first Sanquin appointment a unique 'Blood Moon Thresh' skin for use in-game. 

It's a novel initiative, and a interesting example of how video games can be used to effect positive change in the real world. 

The campaign has already started, and will continue all the way though to the end of December -- so there's plenty of time to get involved if you're a League player based in the Netherlands.

"Anybody who has watched the EU League Championship Series can tell you that securing First Blood is one of the most important objectives on the Rift. Similarly, donating blood in real life is crucial for those in need, which is why we’ve partnered with Sanquin," commented Riot. 

"The organization is responsible for the blood supply in the Netherlands and is on a mission to combat the concerning decrease in blood donor numbers. Now, players are encouraged to go for their first blood donation with #MyFirstBlood, not to win their own game, but to help thousands of others in the battle for their lives."

