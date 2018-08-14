Get a job: Dry Cactus is hiring a Lead Game Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Paekakariki, New Zealand (Remote)

Dry Cactus is seeking a skilled and motivated lead game developer to help us grow and reach new audiences.

This is a long-term remote based contract. We are head-quartered in a small town in New Zealand and are mostly a remote team, so you can stay put where you are, or if you wish we can help relocate you to the beautiful coasts of New Zealand.

We are known for our previous work on Poly Bridge, an award-winning physics bridge-building puzzle game.

For this role we are looking for an experienced game developer, someone who has shipped multiple titles and has spent many years working with C# and Unity. You will be required to work on original titles in the physics/puzzle space, so familiarity with 2D/3D physics and mathematics is a big plus. As you will be required to work both independently and within a small remote-based team you will need to have great communication skills and know how to set your own pace but also seek guidance when needed.

We value family time and a healthy work-life balance, can offer a competitive rate/salary and given the work is remote-based you have the flexibility to make your own schedule.

