Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Dry Cactus is hiring a Lead Game Developer

Get a job: Dry Cactus is hiring a Lead Game Developer

August 24, 2018 | By Staff
August 24, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Game DeveloperDry Cactus

Location: Paekakariki, New Zealand (Remote)

Dry Cactus is seeking a skilled and motivated lead game developer to help us grow and reach new audiences.

This is a long-term remote based contract. We are head-quartered in a small town in New Zealand and are mostly a remote team, so you can stay put where you are, or if you wish we can help relocate you to the beautiful coasts of New Zealand.

We are known for our previous work on Poly Bridge, an award-winning physics bridge-building puzzle game.

For this role we are looking for an experienced game developer, someone who has shipped multiple titles and has spent many years working with C# and Unity. You will be required to work on original titles in the physics/puzzle space, so familiarity with 2D/3D physics and mathematics is a big plus. As you will be required to work both independently and within a small remote-based team you will need to have great communication skills and know how to set your own pace but also seek guidance when needed.

We value family time and a healthy work-life balance, can offer a competitive rate/salary and given the work is remote-based you have the flexibility to make your own schedule.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.24.18]
UI/UX Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.24.18]
Project Lead
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.24.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.24.18]
Senior General Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Camp W's choice-driven design was shaped by a new narrative tool
How Destiny 2 devs adapted a PvE weapon for a competitive PvP mode
Blog: Where's my money, dude? What Steam is silent about
Don't Miss: Crafting an evocative score for Hollow Knight


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image