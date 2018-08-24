Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 24, 2018
Chat with Unavowed lead developer Dave Gilbert at 3PM EDT

August 24, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

While other point-and-click adventure game developers have moved on to greener pastures, Wadjet Eye games has kept its feet firmly planted in the house that pixel-hunting built, releasing Unavowed just last week on Steam. 

If you haven't had a chance to check out Unavowed yet, it's a solid entry in the classic PC games genre that not only tells a solid fantasy story, but contains some neat design upgrades that other developers should pay attention to. 

To learn more about making those new features, we're going to be streaming Unavowed with lead developer Dave Gilbert today at 3PM EDT over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. Be sure to join us in Twitch chat to ask Gilbert your own questions! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

