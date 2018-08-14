How World of Warcraft helped Epidemiologists create better disease models

In this GDC 2011 talk, Rutgers University's Nina H. Fefferman explains how an unexpected outbreak of Hakkar's Corrupted Blood Plague in the early days of World of Warcraft helped Epidemiologists better understand the flow of diseases in society.

Fefferman discusses how the corrupted blood incident began as a coding error, turning into a plague after the virtual disease spread to different parts of World of Warcraft, causing a pandemic to spread throughout the land.

She also talks about how the accidental plague was studied by epidemiologists years after the event, leading to papers being published about how the virtual world could help study and predict human behavior.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

