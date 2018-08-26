Shooter opens fire at Jacksonville Madden tournament

A gunman opened fire at a Madden NFL tournament Monday morning in Jacksonville, Florida, killing three people and wounding several.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs' Office twitter account, one suspect has been found dead at the scene, with multiple fatalities reported. They are urging those near the scene to stay away at this time.

In a press conference held later in the afternoon, Jacksonville sheriff Mike Williams stated that 3 people were killed, including the suspect. Nine people were transported to the hospital, seven of them with gunshot rooms.

Sheriff Williams also identified the suspected shooter as David Katz, a 24 year-old man from Baltimore. Williams also confirmed Katz was attending the event as a competitor.