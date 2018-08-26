Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shooter opens fire at Jacksonville Madden tournament

Shooter opens fire at Jacksonville Madden tournament

August 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A gunman opened fire at a Madden NFL tournament Monday morning in Jacksonville, Florida, killing three people and wounding several.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs' Office twitter account, one suspect has been found dead at the scene, with multiple fatalities reported. They are urging those near the scene to stay away at this time. 

In a press conference held later in the afternoon, Jacksonville sheriff Mike Williams stated that 3 people were killed, including the suspect. Nine people were transported to the hospital, seven of them with gunshot rooms. 

Sheriff Williams also identified the suspected shooter as David Katz, a 24 year-old man from Baltimore. Williams also confirmed Katz was attending the event as a competitor. 

Related Jobs

DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.27.18]
Games Performance Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.27.18]
Gameplay Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.27.18]
Games System Engineer
Cloud Imperium Games
Cloud Imperium Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.26.18]
Senior Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 10 secrets to indie game success (and why they do not exist)
How Camp W's choice-driven design was shaped by a new narrative tool
How Destiny 2 devs adapted a PvE weapon for a competitive PvP mode
Blog: Where's my money, dude? What Steam is silent about


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image