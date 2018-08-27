Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
Daybreak Games closing down Just Survive servers in October

August 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

H1Z1 developer Daybreak Games is ending support for its online survival game Just Survive, explaining over a Steam post that the decision was bought about by a combination of the company’s own issues and declining player-counts that make it “untenable to maintain.”  

The game is set to remain active until October 24, but Daybreak Games has removed Just Survive from sale on Steam as well as disabled all in-game transactions for the title as of this week’s announcement. 

The decision to shut down Just Survive also falls just a handful of months after Daybreak Games laid off a portion of its employees.

“The excitement of the game’s promise was palpable and its loyal community is still full of ideas for its future. Unfortunately, we are no longer in a position to fulfill its greatness and the current population of the game makes it untenable to maintain,” reads the post on the Just Survive Steam page. “Thank you for taking the time to play the game, to help test it when we opened the Test servers to the public, and for all of the suggestions and feedback throughout Early Access. We truly appreciate everyone’s commitment and your contributions throughout the development process. Our promise is to do better and learn from every experience along the way.”

Just Survive itself got its start on Early Access in 2015 as H1Z1 and was later split off as a separate survival-focused title while what is now known as H1Z1 became a battle royale game. While H1Z1 recently released on PlayStation 4 and emerged from Early Access on Steam to exist as a free-to-play battle royale game,  Just Survive never made it to a full, non-Early Access launch. 

